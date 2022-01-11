Accelerate TV's monthly magazine, The Cover, releases January edition starring Beverly Naya

Beverly is full of light, determination and wisdom. After what seems to have been a kick-ass 2021, we had to ask her for her secrets to success, inquire about her mindset and of course, find out what she has planned for the rest of the year.

She shares everything in a 2-part interview that can be found here.

But that’s not all for the January 2022 edition of The Cover magazine. While we’re all trying to get on Beverly’s level, it’s only right that we share advice on creating healthy routines and realistic new year resolutions.

It’s important to strive for personal excellence and to live successful lives, according to our personal standards.

And lastly, we’ve also spotlighted Be Naya’s Skin Collection in our Fashion Lookbook and the beauty trends to try this year.

"Every month, The Cover works with an amazing guest that delivers quality content and that is open and honest with our audience. Beverly’s interview for The Cover magazine is exactly what you need to hear. She gives insightful advice that will help you strengthen your skills as a professional and positively shape your outlook on life," says Colette Otusheso, Head of Accelerate TV.

About The Cover

The Cover is Accelerate TV's monthly digital magazine that focuses on lifestyle, entertainment, fashion and beauty.

Every issue features a special guest and gives viewers and readers the opportunity to learn more about their favourite celebrities through exclusive two-part interviews that cannot be found anywhere else.

