Accelerate TV’s Magazine, The Cover, releases February edition starring Chiké

Additionally, Chiké fills our pages with more than just his good looks. He tells us what love looks and feels like and opens up about the moments he’s felt it the most.

Pulse Nigeria

“February is the month of love and romance so it was basically impossible for us to deviate from that. Chiké stands out as one of the loverboys in the industry and fits perfectly into the love theme we were going for,” says Colette Otusheso, Head of Accelerate TV.

New editions of The Cover premier on the first Friday of every month at 3pm across all of Accelerate TV’s platforms.

Viewers can learn more about The Cover on Accelerate TV’s Website, Facebook and Instagram pages and share comments on their favourite interviews using #TheCoverMagazine.

Pulse Nigeria

About The Cover: (https://acceleratetv.com/the-cover/) is Accelerate Tv’s monthly digital magazine that focuses on lifestyle, entertainment, fashion and beauty. Every issue features a special guest and gives viewers and readers the opportunity to learn more about their favourite celebrities through exclusive two-part interviews that cannot be found anywhere else. For more information, visit www.acceleratetv.com and follow Accelerate_TV on all social media platforms.

Pulse Nigeria

_----_