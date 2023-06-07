The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
ABU student collapses, d*es after final year exams

Damilare Famuyiwa

Shortly before he slumped, the deceased was captured in a video celebrating his signing out from school.

Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti
The student identified as Ayomide Oduntan was a mechanical engineering student, who died on the day he sat for his last examination in the school.

It was gathered that the final-year student, who would have celebrated his 21st birthday in October, was confirmed dead at the school hospital he was rushed to after he slumped.

According to an uncle of the deceased, Wale Saliu, Oduntan was not known to be sick.

His words: “He called his mother after sitting for his final examination on Thursday last week to tell her that he had finished and that he was signing out.

“Then somebody from the school just called the following day that the boy died. A final year student who was just signing out with all the money spent; at a private university.

“Somebody that was still celebrating his sign out as late as 7pm on Thursday and they said he slumped and died just like that. Some family members went there on Saturday. They said the doctor was not around. They said he died on Thursday. They called us on Friday.”

Confirming the incident, ABU’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintilo said the student died before arriving at the school’s hospital, adding that all attempts to resuscitate him failed.

The school’s spokesperson further said ABU had ordered an autopsy by an independent pathologist after it requested and obtained a corona’s inquest.

