An investigation by Al Jazeera News discovered this and also confirmed a "collusion between Malian law enforcement and traffickers is hampering rescue efforts."

It gathered that a Nigerian government agency has been making moves to get freedom for the victims. Some of them were captured in a documentary looking helpless with their situation.

According to an anti-human trafficking activist, Prosper Michael, in the clip posted via Al Jazeera's Twitter on Thursday, the efforts made so far to stop the crime has been lacking the desired impact because many are gaining from the problem.

"In a situation where there are a lot of beneficiaries in a crime, it is very very difficult to eradicate it.

"The people you think you can call to come and rescue these girls are benefiting every week," says Michael while sharing the experience so far.

There are also reports of intimidation of Nigerians who have attempted to deliver the women from captors who promised them a means of living but never delivered on their vow.

Those who attempted a rescue were reportedly forced to leave the vicinity where the girls are being held. In the video, the victims are forced to occupy makeshift shelters from where they are made to have sex with close to 10 men in a day.