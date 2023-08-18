Abia pastor is a suspect in death of woman he lodged in hotel room

Disclosing this development, Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, said the pastor and the lady lodged in a hotel in Ovom village on Saturday, August 12, 2023, around 9.23 pm, adding that the lady’s naked lifeless body was later discovered in the room around midnight without a trace of the pastor.

She said, "On August 13, 2023, around 9:30am, Godwin Akpan, residing at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom Village, Obingwa Local Government Area reported to the Isialangwa Police Division that on the evening of August 12, 2023, around 9:25 pm, a clergyman named Timothy Otu associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, checked into the guest house along with a woman named Happiness Echieze from Isialangwa LGA, Abia State. Happiness Echieze was 43 years of age.

"Further details provided by Akpan indicated that on the same date, around midnight, he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze. She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose. Regrettably, the clergyman was absent from the scene.

"Preliminary investigations have been launched into this matter. The deceased’s body has been transported from the location and is currently at the SDA Mortuary in Aba, awaiting an autopsy."