The Spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje announced the development to newsmen on Saturday, November 30 in Yola.

Sulaiman explained that Muhammad was rescued on Saturday evening by Police Operation Puff Ader/Operation Farauta in Mubi.

DSP Ahijo Muhammad, DPO of Mubi Division (DailyNigerian)

“DSP Ahijo Muhammad, DPO Mubi North, was rescued from the hands of his abductors unharmed and healthy.

” The Command Anti Kidnap Unit is now investigating the matter with a view to arresting the fled kidnappers” Nguroje said.

ALSO READ: Gunmen attack Ifeanyi Ubah FC team bus in Kogi

Muhammad was reportedly abducted about two weeks ago while travelling from Yola to Mubi.

His abduction comes one month after Isa Rambo, an assistant commissioner of police was kidnapped in Kaduna on his way to Jos, after he regained his freedom 48 hours later.