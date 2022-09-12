9 women escape death as one-storey building sinks in Lagos

The building located at No 47, Akinwunmi Street, Mende was said to have sunk due to torrential rainfall.

Nine people who were reportedly trapped when the building went down are said to have been rescued.

Confirming the incident, The Public Relations Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South West region, Ibrahim Farinloye said the agency received a distressed alert about a sinking where nine people were trapped.

“NEMA advance team close observations called for more reinforcement of personnel. One of the trapped victims, Ms Blessing disclosed that they are up to nine people mostly women that are trapped.”

“The landlord of the building had use ladder to escape but NEMA questioned him for failure to contact emergency responders but someone from one of the trapped victim’s office contacted NEMA.