ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

9 passengers burnt in Oyo auto crash - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

9 out of 13 people involved in the accident got burnt while four others escaped unhurt.

9 passengers burnt in Oyo auto crash - FRSC
9 passengers burnt in Oyo auto crash - FRSC

Recommended articles

The Sector Commander in the state, Joshua Adekanye confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ibadan on Sunday. He said the accident which occurred on Saturday involved a trailer and a truck at Sekona area along Ogbomoso – Oyo Expressway.

Adekanye said that nine out of the total 13 people involved in the accident got burnt while four others escaped unhurt.

“The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, and that the truck vehicle caught fire while the trailer collided with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The actual cause of the truck which went on fire could not be ascertain because it happened at night,” he said.

He, however, said the likely cause of the trailer colliding with the truck might be speeding and wrongful overtaking. According to him, the burnt victims are being referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for treatment, adding that the RS11.31 Ogbomoso and RS11.312 Oolo Commands conducted rescued operation.

“Other agency that carried out the rescue operation are the Fire Service and Odo-Oba Lolice Division,” he said.

Adekanye called on motorists to shun night travelling, wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving to ensure safety on the road

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NiMet predicts 3 day dust haze, sunshine across Nigeria

NiMet predicts 3 day dust haze, sunshine across Nigeria

FG releases 11 inmates in 4 custodial centres in Enugu State

FG releases 11 inmates in 4 custodial centres in Enugu State

AfDB, GGBI partner to strengthen Africa’s green bond market

AfDB, GGBI partner to strengthen Africa’s green bond market

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

FG to deploy 100 electric buses for carbon-neutral future

FG to deploy 100 electric buses for carbon-neutral future

FG approves promotion for 32,361 security, service personnel

FG approves promotion for 32,361 security, service personnel

Nigeria urges release of Niger Republic's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

Nigeria urges release of Niger Republic's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

3 traditional rulers die in Ogbomoso auto crash - FRSC

3 traditional rulers die in Ogbomoso auto crash - FRSC

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

PDP reacts to Appeal Court's decision on Governor Otti's election

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store amid flogging

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store [video]

The partially-collapsed building at a construction site beside Taj Bank in Central Business District Abuja on Saturday [NAN]

FEMA rescues construction worker trapped in collapsed structure in Abuja

The Police promised to give more details after an autopsy is conducted [The Nigerian Voice]

Police deny torturing man to death after arresting him for cultism in Ogun

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid (Punch Newspapers)

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid