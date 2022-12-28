8-year-old girl narrates how 5 teenagers r*ped her in Lagos

The minor said the suspects warned her against informing anyone about their crime, and threatened to kill her if she did.

Her words: “Ebube dragged me into his room; he held me down and put his thing inside my thing and I cried. He said if I told anybody that I would die.

“Lateef and his brother, Kamal, used to do the same thing to me. Sheriff and his brother, Ade, also dragged me inside their house and put their thing inside my thing. They said that if I told anybody, they would kill me. I was afraid.”

Seeking Justice for his raped daughter, the victim’s father, Asuquo said his wife’s sister was the one that discovered what the minor was going through.

“My wife travelled to her hometown in November 2022 and she went with my second child, a boy. She took my first child to her sister’s place. Some days after, I received a call from my wife’s sister that I should come to her house for something urgent about my daughter.

“When I got there, my in-law narrated to me how she saw blood coming out of my daughter’s private parts and when I questioned her, my daughter mentioned that five boys, the eldest who is over 18, had been sexually molesting her whenever no one was around the house.

“My daughter mentioned the names of the five boys who reside in the same compound with us. She said at different times they dragged her into their rooms and molested her. Immediately, we contacted a child rights organisation, Esther Child Foundation, for help and we also reported at the Bariga Police Station,” the distraught father stated.

Reacting to the incident, the founder of Esther Child Foundation, Esther Ekwe expressed her disappointment that the minor was taken advantage of under her parents’ watch.