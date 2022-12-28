ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

8-year-old girl narrates how 5 teenagers r*ped her in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

According to the minor, the teenagers took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.

8-year-old girl narrates how 5 teenagers r*ped her in Lagos
8-year-old girl narrates how 5 teenagers r*ped her in Lagos

An eight-year-old girl, has narrated how five teenagers raped her on Adepeju Street, in the Bariga area of Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The minor said the suspects warned her against informing anyone about their crime, and threatened to kill her if she did.

Her words: “Ebube dragged me into his room; he held me down and put his thing inside my thing and I cried. He said if I told anybody that I would die.

“Lateef and his brother, Kamal, used to do the same thing to me. Sheriff and his brother, Ade, also dragged me inside their house and put their thing inside my thing. They said that if I told anybody, they would kill me. I was afraid.”

Seeking Justice for his raped daughter, the victim’s father, Asuquo said his wife’s sister was the one that discovered what the minor was going through.

My wife travelled to her hometown in November 2022 and she went with my second child, a boy. She took my first child to her sister’s place. Some days after, I received a call from my wife’s sister that I should come to her house for something urgent about my daughter.

“When I got there, my in-law narrated to me how she saw blood coming out of my daughter’s private parts and when I questioned her, my daughter mentioned that five boys, the eldest who is over 18, had been sexually molesting her whenever no one was around the house.

“My daughter mentioned the names of the five boys who reside in the same compound with us. She said at different times they dragged her into their rooms and molested her. Immediately, we contacted a child rights organisation, Esther Child Foundation, for help and we also reported at the Bariga Police Station,” the distraught father stated.

Reacting to the incident, the founder of Esther Child Foundation, Esther Ekwe expressed her disappointment that the minor was taken advantage of under her parents’ watch.

Ekwe, however, charged relevant authorities, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure Justice prevail on the matter.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omobolanle Raheem: Buhari condemns police brutality in Lagos

Omobolanle Raheem: Buhari condemns police brutality in Lagos

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

BVAS: No room for electoral fraud in 2023 – Gov. Yahaya

BVAS: No room for electoral fraud in 2023 – Gov. Yahaya

Calabar carnival incident: Gov Ayade orders arrest of driver on the run

Calabar carnival incident: Gov Ayade orders arrest of driver on the run

Tinubu won’t disappoint Nigerians - Gov. Yahaya

Tinubu won’t disappoint Nigerians - Gov. Yahaya

2023: Obi promises to address insecurity, poverty

2023: Obi promises to address insecurity, poverty

2023: More APC members join PDP in Lagos

2023: More APC members join PDP in Lagos

Rabiu Kwankwaso falls off stage during rally [Video]

Rabiu Kwankwaso falls off stage during rally [Video]

Aggrieved PDP governors may unveil Peter Obi as their presidential candidate in January

Aggrieved PDP governors may unveil Peter Obi as their presidential candidate in January

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos.

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos

Yahoo boy crushes 77-year-old woman to death with his Toyota Venza

'Yahoo boy' crushes 77-year-old woman to d*ath with Toyota Venza

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Pandemonium in Lagos as policeman kills lawyer on Christmas Day

Pandemonium in Lagos as policeman k*lls lawyer on Christmas Day