The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred when the tankers, heading to the NNPC depot at Oke-Oyi in Ilorin had a head-on collision with three others returning from the depot.

The three tankers one of which loaded with Diesel had a head-on coalition with the other three coming from Jenna also in Moro local government area of the state.

There was also a private car, badly impacted in the accident by the tankers.

A combined team of officers and men from the fire service, Police and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were promptly drafted to the scene of the accident for the rescue operation.

Alhaji Abdulwaheed lyanda-Yakub, Director Kwara State Fire Service, who spoke to NAN at the scene of the incident, said 12 people died in the multiple accidents.

Iyanda-Yakub said that most of the dead persons were tanker drivers.

According to him, two other victims were on the danger list and receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UlTH).

He said the remains of the dead have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

But the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara, Mr Jonathan Owoade, told confirmed to NAN only eight persons dead in the multiple accidents.

Owoade attributed the cause of the accidents to wrongful overtaking and non-adherence to traffic rules by drivers.