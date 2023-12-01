ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins

Mzee Asingwire

A 70-year-old Ugandan woman named Safina Namukwaya gave birth to healthy twins.

Safina Namukwaya
Safina Namukwaya

Namukwya gave birth to a boy and a girl on Wednesday, November 29 and it was a cesarean delivery.

Recommended articles

She conceived through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), according to a post shared by the Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre in Kampala on Facebook.

IVF is an infertility treatment, a condition in which a woman fails to conceive.

During the IVF process, an egg is removed from a woman's ovaries and fertilised with sperm in a laboratory. The fertilised egg, called an embryo, is then put in a woman's womb to grow and develop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her twins weighed 2 kilograms each when she gave birth at 34 weeks.

“Celebrating our 20th anniversary, we've achieved the extraordinary – delivering twins to Africa's oldest mother aged 70!” the hospital said.

“This story isn’t just about medical success; it’s about the strength and resilience of the human spirit.”

It is Namukwaya's second delivery in three years, having given birth to a baby girl in 2020.

Reports indicate that she had wanted to have children after she was mocked for being childless.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I looked after people's children and saw them grow up and leave me alone. I wondered who would take care of me when I grow old," she was quoted in the media.

It is not clear whether she used a donor egg or one of her own that was frozen and stored when she was younger.

Typically women go through menopause between the ages of 45 and 55. Fertility drops around this time but advances in medicine have made it possible for them to give birth.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Immigration Service to open more passport service points in UK, USA, others – CG

Nigeria Immigration Service to open more passport service points in UK, USA, others – CG

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

Why FG banned travellers from bringing ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags to airports

Why FG banned travellers from bringing ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags to airports

18,050 adults, 795 children infected with HIV/AIDS, on treatment in Borno – BOSACA

18,050 adults, 795 children infected with HIV/AIDS, on treatment in Borno – BOSACA

Kwara Govt warns citizens against roadside selling, indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Kwara Govt warns citizens against roadside selling, indiscriminate dumping of refuse

You’re free to contest for Edo governor  —  Obaseki tells Shaibu

You’re free to contest for Edo governor  —  Obaseki tells Shaibu

PDP's candidate determination is solely the party's right – Obaseki

PDP's candidate determination is solely the party's right – Obaseki

CAN prays for success of Tinubu's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope

CAN prays for success of Tinubu's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

52 year old electrician in court for allegedly escaping with ₦300k for TV repair

52 year old electrician in court for allegedly escaping with ₦300k for TV repair

The partially-collapsed building at a construction site beside Taj Bank in Central Business District Abuja on Saturday [NAN]

FEMA rescues construction worker trapped in collapsed structure in Abuja

The Police promised to give more details after an autopsy is conducted [The Nigerian Voice]

Police deny torturing man to death after arresting him for cultism in Ogun

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid (Punch Newspapers)

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid