7 dead, 29 injured in Calabar Carnival – FRSC confirm

He said that the incident occurred in front of the Jumat Mosque in Bogobiri in the capital city of Cross River during the Bikers Carnival activity of the carnival.

Hassan listed the number of injured to include 21 male adults, three women, two male children and three female children.

He said that the injured were rushed to Naval hospital and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) for medical attention.

He said that the remains of the dead had been deposited in the two hospitals in Calabar.

According to him, the incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car lost control and rammed into crowd of onlookers during the carnival.

NAN reports that the incident abruptly brought the day five activity to an end, where the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade was already seated with other dignitaries.

It would be recalled that the annual carnival which started during the administration of Donald Duke, have not held for the past two years.

The carnival was suspended in 2020 due to the out break of COVID-19 pandemic while no reason was given for the carnival not holding in 2021.

NAN reports that efforts were still being made to put some facilities in place for the 2022 edition of the carnival which was hurriedly put up.