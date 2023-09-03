6 die as 2 vehicles collide on Osun highway

The Sector Commander, Henry Benamesia, said this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said two vehicles had head on collision on Saturday at about 9: 44 p.m. due to brake failure of one of them, resulting to the death of six persons .

He said that an articulated vehicle ( Red Daf ) without number plate, collided with another blue commercial truck on Imesi-Ile hill with casualties due to speeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

” We have five dead victims taken to University Teaching Hospital in Osun (UNIOSUN) by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of FRSC team .

” The last dead victim was trapped under the truck and we were able to use extricate machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles, ” Benamesia said.

According to him, the accident involves 17 persons with 11 escaping unhurt while six others lost their lives .

He charged road users to drive defensively in order to prevent any form of accidents.