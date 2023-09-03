ADVERTISEMENT
6 die as 2 vehicles collide on Osun highway

News Agency Of Nigeria

6 die as 2 vehicles collide on Osun highway. [NAN]
The Sector Commander, Henry Benamesia, said this in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said two vehicles had head on collision on Saturday at about 9: 44 p.m. due to brake failure of one of them, resulting to the death of six persons .

He said that an articulated vehicle ( Red Daf ) without number plate, collided with another blue commercial truck on Imesi-Ile hill with casualties due to speeding.

” We have five dead victims taken to University Teaching Hospital in Osun (UNIOSUN) by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of FRSC team .

” The last dead victim was trapped under the truck and we were able to use extricate machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles, ” Benamesia said.

According to him, the accident involves 17 persons with 11 escaping unhurt while six others lost their lives .

He charged road users to drive defensively in order to prevent any form of accidents.

Benamesia, however, advised drivers to drive with caution and ensure their vehicles were in perfect condition before embarking on any journey.

