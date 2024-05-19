Breaking news:
6 dead as truck driver runs over 4 minibuses, pedestrians in Imo multiple accidents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Imo has confirmed the death of six people in a road accident on Saturday evening in Imo.

FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said the crash occurred in Owerri.

Okoye said that a citizen reported to the police that the accident, involving a Mack truck and four minibuses, occurred at IMSU Junction, along Okigwe Road at about 7:00 p.m.

On arrival at the scene, police operatives, in synergy with public-spirited individuals, assisted in evacuating the victims to Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owerri for medical attention, where the medical practitioner on duty confirmed six dead on arrival,” Okoye said.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the articulated vehicle with registration number KWL857YE lost control of his vehicle and diverted to the other side of the road, where he ran over four minibuses and some pedestrians along the road which left many seriously injured.

Photographs and sketches of the accident scene have been taken and the accidental vehicles have been cleared off the road for easy flow of traffic, while the corpses of the deceased victims have been deposited at FMC mortuary for preservation

“Efforts are in progress to contact the families of the deceased and injured victims and apprehend the driver of the truck,who is on the run,” he added

He disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had ordered a full investigation into the accident and arrest of the fleeing driver of the truck.

News Agency Of Nigeria

