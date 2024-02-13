53-year-old man to spend life in prison for raping 12-year-old girl 3 times

The agency, on Tuesday, hailed Mba’s conviction and sentencing in a post it shared on its verified X handle @LSdsva.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, on Monday, found Mba guilty of child defilement, and imposed the sentence on him.

He held that the prosecution proved the charge of defilement against Mba beyond a reasonable doubt. According to the judge, the convict, in a confessional statement, admitted that he defiled the child three times in his room and gave her ₦200 each time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge held that the statement was corroborated by the child’s testimony.

“You, at the age of 53, had sex with your friend’s daughter, who you knew was 12 years old,” the judge told the convict.

NAN reports that the convict committed the offence sometime in April 2021 on Ogunjimi Street, Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos State. Reacting, DSVA said that justice had been served in the case.

The agency reiterated the state’s zero-tolerance stance for sexual offences while restating its commitment to helping survivors of sexual offences and ensuring that perpetrators would be held accountable for their actions.