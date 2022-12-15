ADVERTISEMENT
5 people k*lled as cultists clash over a bet in Akwa Ibom

Damilare Famuyiwa

A cultist was said to have placed a N5,000 bet, but refused to pay after he lost. He later beat up the shop attendant with the help of his colleagues, a development that led to a free-for-all by a rival group.

No less than five people have been killed, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, as two rival confraternities, Vickings and the Mafians, clashed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Members of the cult groups engaged each other in the late hours of the day in a fight that lasted more than two hours.

Revealing how the fight started, a tricycle operator identified as Aniekan Akpainyang, attributed the incident to a minor disagreement at a sport betting centre along the Ikot Ekpene Road by Ibom Plaza.

“A member of the Vickings Confraternity placed a bet to the tune of N5,000, but could not pay after he lost. The shop attendant asked him to pay or drop his phone, but he refused. Instead, he called his gang members on the phone; they came, pounced on the attendant and raided the shop,” the tricyclist stated.

According to him, a booking man at the shop, who belonged to the Mafians, called his gang members as well, which led to a free -for-all.

Akpainyang said two people died in the Plaza area and one at the Ikpa Road Junction, close to the University of Uyo town campus.

Two others had earlier been killed on Okokon Etuk Street some few meters to the Uyo City Centre,” he added.

Confirming the incident, Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon said the state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi condemned in strong terms the unfortunate incident.

The police spokesperson added that all the cultists involved in the incident would be nabbed and charged to court for prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa
