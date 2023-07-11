ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 Lagosians suspected of forceful cult initiation arrested

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were arrested following a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation.

Five men arrested during a suspected cult initiation in Lagos State [LSPC]
Five men arrested during a suspected cult initiation in Lagos State [LSPC]

Recommended articles

The command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

Hundeyin stated that the suspects were Peter Odumola, 19, Promise Benjamin, 20, Emmanuel Ikechuckwu, 19, Richards Adu, 18, and Abdullahi Nasiru, 20.

He noted that the suspects were arrested by the operatives of Tolu Police Division on Sunday at 2:00 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman said the police who received information on the ongoing initiation, stormed the scene.

"The suspects were arrested following a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation happening in a hotel in the Ajegunle. The victim was successfully rescued," he said.

According to him, the suspects will be arraigned after conclusion of investigations.

He said that the state's Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, had urged Lagos residents to report suspicious happenings in their localities to the police

According to him, this will enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Gbenga Daniel's suspension of his pension is an important precedent

Why Gbenga Daniel's suspension of his pension is an important precedent

Sanwo-Olu closes defence after calling 1 witness in GRV's tribunal case

Sanwo-Olu closes defence after calling 1 witness in GRV's tribunal case

Remi Tinubu denies report she closed down Aso Villa chapel

Remi Tinubu denies report she closed down Aso Villa chapel

President Tinubu lands back in Nigeria after successful ECOWAS trip

President Tinubu lands back in Nigeria after successful ECOWAS trip

LP wants supporters to prepare for rerun election, as APC is allegedly doing

LP wants supporters to prepare for rerun election, as APC is allegedly doing

EFCC drags Stella Oduah to court over fake NYSC certificate

EFCC drags Stella Oduah to court over fake NYSC certificate

New FCID boss in Lagos warns officers to avoid illegal activities

New FCID boss in Lagos warns officers to avoid illegal activities

Sanwo-Olu is confident Tinubu will deliver as ECOWAS chairman

Sanwo-Olu is confident Tinubu will deliver as ECOWAS chairman

Onaiyekan warns politicians to stop taking Nigerians for granted

Onaiyekan warns politicians to stop taking Nigerians for granted

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)

'Ibadan cleric, Olowere had premonition of his death' – Associate