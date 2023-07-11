5 Lagosians suspected of forceful cult initiation arrested

The command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

Hundeyin stated that the suspects were Peter Odumola, 19, Promise Benjamin, 20, Emmanuel Ikechuckwu, 19, Richards Adu, 18, and Abdullahi Nasiru, 20.

He noted that the suspects were arrested by the operatives of Tolu Police Division on Sunday at 2:00 am.

The spokesman said the police who received information on the ongoing initiation, stormed the scene.

"The suspects were arrested following a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation happening in a hotel in the Ajegunle. The victim was successfully rescued," he said.

According to him, the suspects will be arraigned after conclusion of investigations.

He said that the state's Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, had urged Lagos residents to report suspicious happenings in their localities to the police