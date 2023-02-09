ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

40-year-old man sodomises 12 Almajiri children in Gombe

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to the crime, saying he was introduced to homosexuality at the age of 18 to become rich.

40-year-old man sodomizes 12 Almajiri children in Gombe
40-year-old man sodomizes 12 Almajiri children in Gombe

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested Usman Mohammed, a 40-year-old man, for sodomizing at least 12 children, whose ages range from five to 10 years old, in Gombe State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mohammed, who is a resident of Liji in Yalmatu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, specializes in having carnal knowledge of minors.

Confessing the crime, the suspect, when he was paraded at the NSCDC state headquarters, stated that he was introduced to same-sex intercourse by his Islamic teacher as an 18-year-old Almajiri student in Kano.

The father of three said he regretted his actions while pleading for forgiveness from relevant authorities.

“I learnt homosexuality from my almajiri scholar around Brigade at the age of 18 years in Kano State. I am regretting my action and I am pleading for forgiveness,” he added.

Parading Mohammed and other suspects, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Waziri Goni said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and disclosed that he was introduced to homosexuality to become rich.

Goni noted that out of the 12 boys allegedly sodomized, one is currently at large, while the rest are available.

“Unfortunately, he has not become rich. How can God bless such efforts of someone taking advantage of young boys? He has three children and a wife but prides himself in raping children in an attempt to get rich, he has remained a nail cutter,” the NSCDC chief added.

Goni, however, urged parents to take responsibility for their children, as he maintained that only they do it better.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline

It's Obi's season, Tinubu destined for third place - Dele Farotimi

It's Obi's season, Tinubu destined for third place - Dele Farotimi

Tinubu will ensure new lease of life to Nigerians - APC group

Tinubu will ensure new lease of life to Nigerians - APC group

2023 Elections: Imumolen tasks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to step down for youths

2023 Elections: Imumolen tasks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to step down for youths

Abia frowns at planned coronation of Emir of Aba

Abia frowns at planned coronation of Emir of Aba

Hundreds defect to APC in Kwara

Hundreds defect to APC in Kwara

NIS seizes over 6,000 PVCs, national ID cards from foreign nationals

NIS seizes over 6,000 PVCs, national ID cards from foreign nationals

World Bank faults CBN’s transition period for naira redesign

World Bank faults CBN’s transition period for naira redesign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Holy Bible

Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

The suspect

Police arrest Ogun man who set wife on fire for not cooking his food

Fart

Farting is spiritual weapon against satan, cures stroke, rashes – Ghanaian herbalist (video)

A bus conductor in Lagos (Image illustration).

Lagos bus conductor crushed to d*ath over ‘police levy’