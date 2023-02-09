40-year-old man sodomises 12 Almajiri children in Gombe

Mohammed, who is a resident of Liji in Yalmatu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, specializes in having carnal knowledge of minors.

Confessing the crime, the suspect, when he was paraded at the NSCDC state headquarters, stated that he was introduced to same-sex intercourse by his Islamic teacher as an 18-year-old Almajiri student in Kano.

The father of three said he regretted his actions while pleading for forgiveness from relevant authorities.

“I learnt homosexuality from my almajiri scholar around Brigade at the age of 18 years in Kano State. I am regretting my action and I am pleading for forgiveness,” he added.

Parading Mohammed and other suspects, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Waziri Goni said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and disclosed that he was introduced to homosexuality to become rich.

Goni noted that out of the 12 boys allegedly sodomized, one is currently at large, while the rest are available.

“Unfortunately, he has not become rich. How can God bless such efforts of someone taking advantage of young boys? He has three children and a wife but prides himself in raping children in an attempt to get rich, he has remained a nail cutter,” the NSCDC chief added.