The court ordered that Abubakar should be kept in prison pending review of the facts of the case and his sentencing.

Abubakar was arraigned on a count charge of stealing, contrary to Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that one Mr Musa Usman from Mile 12 Market, Ketu, Lagos, apprehended and brought the defendant to the Ketu Police Station on Feb.14.

Usman alleged that the defendant entered his store at 6.30 a.m. and made away with the 70 bags of pepper, Ihiehie said.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, reserved review of the facts of the case and sentencing for March 18.