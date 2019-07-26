After spending six days in kidnappers’ den, the four Turkish expatriates that were recently abducted in Kwara State have regained freedom.

Mr Kayode Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police in the state received the expatriates on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Police Headquarters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The victims, Yasin Colak (33), Senerapal(40), Ergun Yurdakul (35) and Seyit Keklik (25) all of whom were said to be construction workers were kidnapped on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Gbale village, Edu local government area of the state, when they were having fun at a drinking joint.

While addressing reporters, Egbetokun said he police have been working round the clock with local vigilantes to secure the release of the victims, Channels TV reports.

According to the police commissioner, the operation of the police mounted pressure on the kidnappers and they were forced to release the captives unconditionally.

The police boss added that the kidnappers had earlier asked for N400 million as ransom but later reduced it to N100 million.

Egbetokun, however, insisted that no ransom was paid for the release of the four expatriates, adding that three members of the gang have been arrested so far while others were at large.

Meanwhile, following their release, a medical doctor was invited to examine the foreigners at the Command headquarters.

After the medical examination, Egbetokun said the Turkish nationals would taken to Abuja.