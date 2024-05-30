Many trapped as 4-storey building near Oba of Lagos' palace collapses

The building located at Iga Iduganran, near the palace of the Oba of Lagos on Lagos Island collapsed on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Gbenga Omostosho, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, has confirmed the incident on his X account.

Omotosho said officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency officials (LASEMA) have rescued eight people so far.

“A four-storey building has collapsed at Iga Iduganran, Lagos Island. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency officials have rescued eight people from the rubble. They are battling to retrieve two others from the rubble. The structure had been marked by LASBCA for evacuation,” he tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, the commissioner said 10 people were affected by the collapse, but nine have been rescued.

"Ten people were affected by the collapse. Nine have been rescued. One person remains trapped in the rubble. The survivors are receiving care at the Iga Iduganran primary health centre," he said.

This is coming four days after a mosque collapsed in the Papa Ajao area of the state.

