4 men docked for alleged cult membership

The defendants – Joshua Ebigbo, 25; Daniel Nkemjika, 32; Chibuzor Chukwuma, 26; and Lasisi Akeem, 23 – were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of unlawful society.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 16 at the Alaba Market area of Ojo.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the defendants conspired to engage in the formation and management of Eiye and Vikings confraternities, contrary to law.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 2(3) (a-e) of Lagos State Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism Law, 2021, which stipulates 21-year jail term for convicted cultists and 15 years’ imprisonment for those found guilty of abetting cultism.

The prosecutor also submitted that the offences breached Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr L.K.J. Layeni, remanded the defendants pending advice from the state directorate of public prosecutions.