4 docked for allegedly assaulting police officers in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mohammed Omobonike, 45, Abdulahi Akewula, 33, Idowu Basit, 25 and Alimat Muhammed, 18, were on Thursday, arraigned in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan for allegedly assaulting police officers.

Jail

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, were charged with serious assault and assault occasioning harm.

The Prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on Jan. 31, at 4. 30 p.m, around Idi-Ayunre road, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the four accused persons and others at large unlawfully assaulted Insp. Edalere Samusideen of the Iyaganku police station Ibadan and caused him serious body harm.

The prosecutor said that the defendants on the same date and place also allegedly assaulted another police officer, Sgt. Rufus Adewuyi and caused him harm.

He said the offence contravened Section 356(2) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Akande granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 and one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 3, for hearing.

