35-yr-old prince emerges as Oba-elect of ancient Awori kingdom in Ogun

Bayo Wahab

Ado-Odo is largely peopled by the Aworis, the Egbados and the Ogus.

Prince Olushola Idris Adebowale Osolo.
Prince Olushola Idris Adebowale Osolo.

The young prince from the Okewaye ruling house beat 14 other contestants to emerge as the winner of the revered throne of the Olofin Adimula of Ado-Odo.

Shortly after his emergence, the Oba-elect in his acceptance speech thanked the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Engineer Noimat Salako-Oyedele for supervising the election process without fear and favour.

He also extended his appreciation to the Okewaye ruling house, his family, supporters and other stakeholders who threw their weights behind him to see the entire process through.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Engineer Noimat Salako. Ado Odo is an Awori town, an ancient settlement with a rich history, culture and traditions. It is indeed a timeless honour to have been chosen as the Oba-elect of the revered kingdom of Ado-Odo,” he said.

The young prince called for unity among the people of the town and also appealed to other contestants of the royal stool, urging them to see his emergence as a win for the people they intended to serve and rule.

The entire process was transparent. It was well coordinated using the provisions of laws. My emergence is therefore a win for Ado-Odo. There is neither a victor nor a vanquish, the people of the town won in the end. I therefore implore my co-contestants to see this as a victory for Ado-Odo,” he said.

Ado-Odo an ancient Awori land stands as a beacon of unity connecting people from diverse backgrounds. Our strength lies in our unity and we must work diligently to rebuild trust and ensure synergy for growth and development within and beyond our kingdom.

Prince Olushola is a member of many professional associations including the National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria (NIMN), the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (MCIHRM) and the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria (IPMA).

