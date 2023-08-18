35-year-old man commits suicide in Jigawa

DSP Lawan Shiisu, the Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa Police Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Dutse. Shiisu said the deceased; a resident of Dungun Tantama village committed the offence on Thursday.

“On Aug.17, at about 11 a.m., report at the command’s disposal revealed that one Sumaila Ilu of Dungun Tantama village in Kafin Hausa LGA, left his house on Aug. 16 to unknown destination.

“Later his body was found hanging on a tree with a rope, presuming he had committed suicide,” Shiisu said.

He said that upon receipt of the information, the police moved to the scene, removed the corpse and took it to the hospital for medical examination. The spokesman added that the corpse was later released to the relatives of the deceased for burial.