35-year-old man arraigned over alleged assault on girlfriend

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on Dec. 21, 2021 around 07:00 p.m. at No. 10, Oyewusi Street, Irele Magisterial District, wielded a big stick on her girlfriend during a disagreement.

Orogbemi said that the complainant sustained varying degrees of injury during the assault while the defendant also destroyed goods in her shop valued at N100,000.

He said the offences contravened Sections 351 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ojuola added that the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Ondo State Government.