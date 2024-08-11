ADVERTISEMENT
3 teenage girls drown in Jigawa pond while cutting grass to feed livestock

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement added that the investigation revealed that the deceased cut some grasses at the same place, where they were drowned.

3 teenage girls drown in Jigawa pond while cutting grass to feed livestock [PMNews]
3 teenage girls drown in Jigawa pond while cutting grass to feed livestock [PMNews]

The Spokesperson of the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), ASC Badaruddeen Tijuana, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse, on Sunday.

Tijjani gave the names of the deceased as; Fatima Sule, 12, Nasiya Sale, 12 and Huwaila Sa’adu, 13, all of Tulla village.

According to the statement, The incident occurred on Saturday at about 11 a.m., when the three girls went to cut some grasses to feed their livestock beside the pond.

The NSCDC personnel operating in the area received a distress call from some members of the Tulla community at about 11:10 a.m. and rushed to the scene with the divisional disaster management officers for a rescue mission.

“And together with the people of the community, they were able to recover the bodies of the three young girls after about 30 minutes of search and rescue operation,” the statement said.

It explained that the recovered bodies were immediately rushed to the nearest health centre in the area, where they were confirmed dead.

It stated that the remains of the girls were handed over to their respective parents and have been buried according to Islamic rites.

The statement said the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Danjuma commiserated with the families of the deceased and enjoined parents to look after their wards, especially at a time when ponds and rivers were over flooded to avoid such incidents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

