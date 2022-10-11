3 siblings land in police net for invading lottery shop and robbing agent

Following a distress call received at the Igbeba divisional headquarters that armed robbers invaded the shop of a lottery agent at the Odi-Olowo area of Ijebu-Ode and dispossessed him of N90,000, detectives were quickly deployed to the scene for possible arrest.

In a statement in which he disclosed the arrest of the suspect, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun, said they were all arrested in their hideout located in the Epe area of Lagos State.

“The robbers also snatched a Bajaj motorcycle belonging to one Clement Conleth.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, quickly led his patrol team to the scene, gave the robbers a hot chase and succeeded in arresting one of them, Tosin Ogundeko, from whom the Bajaj motorcycle was recovered.

“Tosin Ogundeko subsequently led detectives to their hideout in Epe, Lagos State, where three others were apprehended, while one of them, simply identified as Tosin, aka Socket, escaped,” the police spokesperson added.

Oyeyemi further revealed that the suspects had confessed that they are notorious for snatching motorcycles in Ijebu-Ode and its environs.

Items recovered from the suspects include -one cut-to-size locally-made gun, and one Bajaj motorcycle.