Another building has reportedly collapsed in Lagos and three people have been hospitalised Punch reports.

The collapsed building according to the Rapid Response Squad was located on Kayode Aluko Olokun Close, Shangisha, Magodo.

The police unit on its Twitter handle said that the three persons trapped in the building were rescued and taken to the hospital.

Recall that in March, precisely three months ago, a three storey building collapsed at Ita Faaji, Lagos Island on on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Following the incident, the Lagos State government announced that a total of 20 people died in the tragedy.

The building, located at Massey Street, Opposite Oja, Ita-Faaji, collapsed around 10am on Wednesday, trapping almost 100 people, many of them children as it housed Ohen Private Nursery and Primary School.