ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 policemen, 2 soldiers k*lled as gunmen attacked them at checkpoints

Damilare Famuyiwa

The officers were attacked at different checkpoints in Enugu and Ebonyi states.

Gunmen
Gunmen

No less than three policemen and two soldiers met their untimely death on Saturday, January 28, 2023, after some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked them in Ebonyi and Enugu states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the three policemen were shot at a border checkpoint on the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway by hoodlums who operated in two Sienna buses.

While the murdered policemen were taken to a mortuary, another policeman, who was shot in the leg, was receiving treatment at a hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The two soldiers, who were also killed, were shot at a military checkpoint at Owo along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, Enugu East local government area of Enugu State.

According to a reliable police source, the gunmen first attacked the military checkpoint before proceeding to the border checkpoint, where they killed the three policemen.

The gunmen stormed the checkpoint around 7pm and opened fire on the soldiers manning it, killing two of them in the shootout that followed.

“After the attack on the military checkpoint, they went to the police checkpoint at Owo/Idodo Junction, but the policemen ran away before they now moved to the police mobile checkpoint at Enugu-Ebonyi boundary, where they killed three police officers,” the source added.

Confirming the attack, the Ebonyi State Police Command, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, confirmed the attack on the police checkpoint.

Yesterday’s attack by unknown gunmen at the Ebonyi/Enugu boundary took place around 6.08pm.

“Three police personnel of Operation Safer Highway were fatally injured and later confirmed dead. The hoodlums operated in two Sienna vehicles, drove into the checkpoint and opened fire on the policemen,” the police spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu said in a statement.

Major Jonathan Unuakhalu, the Deputy Army Public Relations Officer, did not take his calls or respond to a text message when this report was filed.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

Oyetola v Adeleke: Why we can’t react to Osun tribunal verdict - INEC

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

IGP to face contempt charge over ignoring court order

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

FG backs US on visa ban for Nigerians disrupting democracy

Why I am not allocating land in FCT – Minister

Why I am not allocating land in FCT – Minister

7 governors who have been sacked by Nigerian courts since 2012

7 governors who have been sacked by Nigerian courts since 2012

What went wrong with BVAS in the Osun governorship election?

What went wrong with BVAS in the Osun governorship election?

Jandor promises to convert Lagos ‘Area Boys’ into positive tools if elected

Jandor promises to convert Lagos ‘Area Boys’ into positive tools if elected

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

NDLEA bursts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins, seizes skunk, meth in compressors

NDLEA bursts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins, seizes skunk, meth in compressors

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stock photo: Source (Alamy)

Confusion hits family as woman divorces husband, marries daughter’s boyfriend

7 thugs shot dead

Ghanaian father shoots his son to death for allegedly being stubborn

The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends

Police arrest lady for drugging her baby with tramadol to go clubbing

Teacher (Stock photo)

'Dirty teacher’ – Judge screams, sentences teacher to life imprisonment for defiling 8 pupils