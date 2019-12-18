Mr Clement Oladele, the state Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident occurred at about 11.00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sector commander said that a Mazda bus, with registration number JJJ-417-XX, lost control due to speeding and, in the process, somersaulted into the bush.

He said that 14 people, comprising eight male adults, four female adults and two female children, were in the bus.

According to him, two female adults and a female child died, while four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said the corpse of victims were deposited at the State Hospital, Sagamu and FOS morgue in Ipara, Ogun while survivors also received treatment in private hospitals close to the scene of the accident.

The FRSC boss enjoined motorists to drive cautiously and shun any wrongful overtaken to avoid unnecessary crashes.

Oladele also admonished them to drive cautiously around those sections being rehabilitated on the expressway.