3 die, 9 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Three persons died on Saturday while nine others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Nissan car and a Toyota sienna at Fidiwo bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Umar explained that the accident occured at about 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, saying it was caused by speeding by the driver of the Nissan car.

He stated that the Nissan car, marked LSR 377 BL, had tyre burst due to the high speed which led to loss of control, thereby ramming into the Sienna car with registration number ABJ 24 XV.

He added that 14 people were involved, comprising nine male adults, four female adults and and one male child.

The FRSC boss said that nine people sustained injuries while three persons died in the auto crash.

Umar said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention and the deceased were deposited at the State Hospital mortuary, Isara.

The sector commander advised motorists to always do a vehicle parade by checking the tyres, engine, head lamps and other necessary things in the vehicle before embarking on any trip.

He warned motorists against speed violation and advised them to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

