3 die, 2 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway accident.

Umar said that the accident occured at about 7:15am and was likely caused by route violation on the part of the driver of the truck marked AKM 489 ZY.

“The suspected cause of the crash was route violation on the part of the truck driver which resulted in head on collision with the car which has no registration number,” he said.

The sector commander explained that while five male adults were involved in the accident, three of them died on the spot while the remaining two sustained injuries.

He added that the injured victims were taken to General Hospital Abeokuta for medical attention and the corpses deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

Umar commiserated with the family of the victims and advised motorists to avoid route violations completely.