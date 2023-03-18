ADVERTISEMENT
3 dead as Gov. Masari’s advance team involved in road accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three people were killed late Friday in an accident involving the advance party of Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on the road to Jikamshi, Musawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State. []
Isa said the governor was on his way to his hometown Masari, in Kafur LGA when the accident occurred.

Masari, he said, was on his way to his hometown for the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections when the incident occurred.

ASP Gambo Isa, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command confirmed the incident but said he had not received details of the mishap as of the time of filing this report.

Details will follow later.

News Agency Of Nigeria

