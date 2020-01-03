Three children locked in an apartment located at Ehin Grammar Area of Molete, Ibadan, have been killed in a fire incident.

Tribune reports that the deceased were locked in the apartment by their parents, who left them at home alone.

It was gathered that the eldest of the children, was a secondary school student while the two others were said to be in primary school.

Following the midnight fire incident, sympathisers gathered in front of the razed building, asking how the children could have been locked up without both parents at home.

The father of the children, whose name was given as Baba Ara, an electrician, was said to have left the children in the room the night before, but no one could ascertain where he had gone to while the inferno lasted.

His wife, also known as Iya Ara, was said to have gone to work as she was on a night shift.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained.