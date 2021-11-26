RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 brothers jailed for fraud in Benin

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The brothers were each sentenced to three years in prison, but with options of fine.

Emmanuel Udofa, ThankGod Udofa, and Jonathan Udofa
Emmanuel Udofa, ThankGod Udofa, and Jonathan Udofa

Three brothers have been found guilty of fraud by the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

Recommended articles

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Emmanuel Udofa, ThankGod Udofa, and Jonathan Udofa before the court on one count charge of false representation.

The band of brothers were caught pretending to be a Chinese man, identified as James Changhan.

The anti-graft agency told the court their offence was contrary to the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976.

The three pleaded guilty to the charge against them at their Thursday hearing, leading to convictions by the court.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba sentenced each convict to three years imprisonment.

However, Emmanuel and Thank God were offered a way out with an option of fine of N200,000 each, and Jonathan was hit with an option of fine of N100,000.

The judge also forfeited a Lexus car, phones, and N3.6 million seized from the brothers to the Federal Government.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari greets Atiku Abubakar at 75

Buhari greets Atiku Abubakar at 75

Gov Okowa charges Nigerians to be steadfast amid challenges

Gov Okowa charges Nigerians to be steadfast amid challenges

President Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity, says Garba Shehu

President Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity, says Garba Shehu

Adamawa records 149 rape cases in 10 months

Adamawa records 149 rape cases in 10 months

El-Rufai restores telecoms services to bandit-infested areas

El-Rufai restores telecoms services to bandit-infested areas

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

Trending

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler