3 brothers jailed for fraud in Benin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Emmanuel Udofa, ThankGod Udofa, and Jonathan Udofa before the court on one count charge of false representation.

The band of brothers were caught pretending to be a Chinese man, identified as James Changhan.

The anti-graft agency told the court their offence was contrary to the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976.

The three pleaded guilty to the charge against them at their Thursday hearing, leading to convictions by the court.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba sentenced each convict to three years imprisonment.

However, Emmanuel and Thank God were offered a way out with an option of fine of N200,000 each, and Jonathan was hit with an option of fine of N100,000.