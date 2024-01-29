ADVERTISEMENT
3 armed men who robbed Lagos company, tied up security guards caught by CCTV

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendants attacked the company in the night with guns and other dangerous weapons.

The suspects have been arrested and charged to court (image used for illustration) [Punch]
The defendants, Godstime Effiong, 27, a driver; Daniel Adikwu, 23, a mechanic; and Isiaka Ismaila, 33, a scavenger, live in the Epe area of Lagos. They were tried for conspiracy and armed robbery.

The magistrate, F.O. Ameen, refused to listen to the defendants plea. Ameen said the three men should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until February 16 pending an advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecutor, Glory Goodday, told the court that the offences were committed on August 21, 2023 at Sage Diagnostics Services at Lekki, Lagos.

Goodday said the defendants attacked the company in the night with guns and other dangerous weapons.

The prosecutor said the defendants tied the security guards on duty and stole a Toyota Corolla car and a Toyota Camry car, valued at ₦8.7 million.

"Other items stolen were one Hisense refrigerator valued at N95,000 and a microwave valued at ₦60,000," she said.

Goodday added that the total amount of stolen items stood at ₦8.86 million.

The prosecutor said the faces of the accused were seen on the Closed Circuit Television of the company.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

