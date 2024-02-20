2Baba, a suspected kidnapper with ₦100 million bounty on his head, is dead

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 2Baba was declared wanted, with a ₦100 million bounty on his head, by the Rivers Government.

The alleged serial kidnapper was feared dead, following a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) airstrike on his camp. The spokesperson of the Police Command in Rivers, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

She said the joint operation was carried out by the police, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Iringe-Koko revealed that the gang brutally murdered the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, SP Angbashim Bako, on September 8, along with several other residents of the state.

"After the murder of Bako, a viral video showing the brutal murder and brazen display of weapons being shared by 2Baba and his gang, who are members of the Iceland secret cult.

"2Baba and his associates also murdered five innocent individuals – Charles Osu, Ogbobula Eja, Idaowukwa Felix, Paul Victor, and Achiniyu Edi – suspecting them of collaborating with the police to apprehend the gang.

"As a result, upon assumption as Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olatunji Disu visited the Ahoada Local Government Area, and urged officers to intensify efforts in capturing the perpetrators," she said.

Iringe-Koko said shortly after the operational tour, Disu initiated a special joint operation involving the police tactical units and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to apprehend the murderous gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The operation resulted in the arrest and prosecution of more than 70 suspects who are linked to the murder of SP Bako. Despite extensive efforts, 2Baba and his gang managed to evade capture by retreating deeper into the forest, leveraging the difficult terrain and strategically positioning informants to monitor security forces' movements.

"Undeterred, the police formed specialised teams, coordinating with the army, navy, air force, DSS and NSCDC in joint security meetings, and reinforced their united pursuit for justice," Iring-Koko explained.

The police spokesperson outlined the sequence of events and arrests made, leading up to the operation that culminated in the demise of 2Baba.

According to her, the operation commenced with the apprehension of a female associate of 2Baba on November 29, providing crucial insight into the fugitive's lifestyle.

"On December 3, information indicated that 2Baba frequented a nearby community via canoe. Despite a two-week surveillance to ambush him, he abruptly ceased visits, seemingly aware of our operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On December 6, 2Baba's executioner, Faithful Joseph, who was seen wielding an AK47 in a viral gang video, was arrested at his Etche local government area hideout but succumbed from gunshot wounds sustained during his failed escape attempt.

"On December 13, another female associate of 2Baba was apprehended, and on December 15, an assault was launched on his camp but he escaped. Subsequently, his camp was destroyed, prompting him to relocate," she added.

Iringe-Koko stated that operatives later apprehended a medical nurse, who allegedly provided information to 2Baba, resulting to the killing of five individuals mistaken as police informants.

She accused the nurse of also assisting the gang with supplies including food, water and drugs, as well as providing information on police activities against the group.

According to her, another multi-agency attack was launched at 2Baba's new hideout on December 31, stressing that the operation also failed to capture him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To this end, on January 19, operatives successfully deployed advanced technology, revolutionising their approach in the operation, leading to the gathering of crucial intelligence.

"On February 10, the command shared information with the air force, and at about 7:30 pm, the air force executed an aerial assault, causing significant casualties and injuries to 2Baba and his gang. But on February 17 at about 12 pm, the gang attacked Okogbe Town and Odiokwu community, destroying several pipelines.

"On the same day, a raid on 2Baba's new camp ensued, and despite a fierce gun battle, the gang members escaped but intelligence later confirmed 2Baba's death.

"Efforts are ongoing to retrieve the body of the infamous killer, while investigations into the Iceland cult's activities in the region continues," she stated.

The police image maker stated that items recovered from 2Baba's camp included an AK47 rifle, a G3 rifle, a scorpion rifle, a double barrel locally made gun and two locally made pistols.

ADVERTISEMENT