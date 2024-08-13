25-year-old newbie fraudster gets 6 months community service for $300 scam

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict was said to have impersonated one Pachell Michel to defraud one Becky Janse, from Michigan, USA, of 300 dollars.

NAN also reports that Justice S.O. Adeyemi sentenced the convict after adopting the plea bargain agreement signed by him (the convict) and brought to the court by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), F. Adewumi.

The convict, who pleaded guilty to the one-count charge, informed the court that he used to assist his father in selling clothes in his shop but that he started engaging in internet fraud in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I understand the plea bargain agreement and I was not forced to sign it.

“I understand the implication of what is contained in the agreement; it is one year imprisonment,” he told the court.

The convict’s Counsel, T.P. Oyeniran, informed the court that his client was a first-time offender and that he was "highly remorseful" for the offence he committed.

Oyeniran said that Michel had learnt his lesson the hard way, adding that he had consequently promised not to commit the crime again. He urged the court to consider a non-custodial sentence, as opposed to a one-year sentence.

In his submission, the EFCC counsel informed the court that the convict had been in their custody for nine days and had no record of a previous conviction. The judge then sentenced the convict to six months custodian sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

She ordered the forfeiture of the $200 found in possession of the convict to his victim through EFCC and the public auction of his iPhone. Adeyemi further ordered that the proceeds of the iPhone be forfeited to the Federal Government.