24-year-old man pleads guilty to dealing with 21g of cannabis, 9g cocaine, 5g heroin

Chiazo took the plea when he was arraigned before a Federal High Court, in Lagos, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on a three-count charge bordering on unlawful deal in hard drugs. Following his plea, the Prosecutor, N.J Mamza, applied for a date to enable her to review the facts of the case.

The court adjourned the case until June 21 for review. The defendant was said to have committed the offence on May 13, at the Mazamaza area of Lagos.

“Obi was caught with nine grammes of Cocaine, five grammes of Heroin and 21 grammes of Cannabis.

“The substances are classified as banned narcotics in the NDLEA schedule,” the prosecutor said.