22-year-old man sentenced to 2 years with hard labour for stealing iron rods

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict stole the iron rods that were fabricated to cover drainage meant for vehicle passage.

22-year-old man sentenced to 2 years with hard labour for stealing iron rods (The GuardianNG)
Abbas, whose address was not provided, faced a count charge of stealing, to which he pleaded guilty. Subsequently, the Magistrate, Maruff Mudashiru, sentenced Abbas to two years imprisonment with hard labour at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Femi Oluwadare, had told the court that Abbas committed the offence on June 3, at about 2:00 am in the Ologuneru area of Ibadan.

Oluwadare said the convict stole the iron rods of one Salaudeen Gafar that were fabricated to cover drainage meant for vehicle passage. He said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo, 2000.

