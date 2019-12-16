The presiding Judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, convicted Yakubu, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He sentenced him to three months imprisonment with an option of N 10,000 fine.

Earlier, the Police prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that on Oct. 11, based on information received, the police raided and arrested the accused, who resides at Williams street, Jos.

He said that the accused had in his possession dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Gokwat said that during police investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 305 of the Plateau State penal code law.