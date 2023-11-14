ADVERTISEMENT
208 die in 707 road crashes in 10 months in Ogun State

1,174 person’s also sustained various injuries from the 707 road crashes.

Anthony Uga, FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, said this at the sensitisation of the ember month’s campaign in Ota Unit on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of 2023 ember months was: “Speed Thrills but Kills, Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading.”

Uga, represented by Sunday Ogungbami, FRSC Head of Operations, Ogun, said 1,174 person’s also sustained various injuries from the 707 road crashes. The sector commander noted that most of the accidents that happened during the period under review were caused by speeding, and occurred at night.

“We are appealing to motorists to desist from speeding and refrain from night travel to stem road crashes during the ember months.

“In addition, they should adhere to traffic rules and regulations, drive consciously and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip,” he said.

Uga said the mission of the FRSC was to drastically reduce deaths and fatality rates from road crashes. The sector commander, however, said the FRSC would collaborate with other sister agencies to stem accidents because safety on the roads was a collective responsible.

In his welcome address, Akeem Ganiyu, the Unit Commander of FRSC, said it was imperative to come together with other agencies due to increase in vehicular activities during the period. Ganiyu said the increase in vehicular movement sometimes resulted to road crashes.

“The allure of speed on open roads can be tempting, but the consequences can be catastrophic, and there is the need to exercise patience and drive consciously,” he said.

The unit commander implored motorists against overloading as overloaded vehicles compromised their stability and increased the risk of crashes.

Ganiyu implored motorists to be ambassadors of responsible driving by embracing this year’s theme, adding that road crashes could significantly reduce to create a safer, more harmonious society for all.

Azeez Yakabu, Ogun Deputy Area Commander of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Ogun-West, said most of the road crashes were caused by human errors. Yakabu, represented by Corps Commander of TRACE, Seni Ogunyemi, cautioned motorists against one-way and dangerous driving that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives.

