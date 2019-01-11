2018 100 most influential young Nigerians finalists announced

Leading PR & rating agency, Avance Media has announced finalists for the 3rd edition of its prestigious annual ranking focused on young people dubbed: 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, this year’s list features young people who have made remarkable contributions towards their respective fields which has extended impact to other young people across Nigeria and beyond.

Public voting has also commenced on ng.avancemedia.org to determine the influence of the nominees in their categories and in the overall ranking.

Previous editions have been won by Actress Funke Akindele (2016) & Footballer Victor Moses (2017).

Some notable personalities nominated include: Wizkid, Davido, Ubi Franklin, Grace Ihejiamaizu, Japheth J Omojuwa, Tonye Rex Idaminabo, Victor Moses etc

After launching the initiative in Ghana in 2015, Avance Media has been able to partner various organisations across Africa to extend the ranking to Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania & DR Congo and is expected to announce a global ranking in 2019.

Below is the list of nominees represented in their respective categories.

Business

Akinwande Durojaye (JustBrandIt) Chichi Nwoko (Kwese Free Sports Nigeria) Ink Eze (Aso Ebi Bella) Kene Rapu (Kene Rapu) Michael Ugwu (Sony Music Western Africa) Obinna Okwodu (Fibre) Obinwanne Okeke (Invictus Group) Stanley Uzochukwu (Stanel Oil Group) Tania Omotayo (Ziva Lagos) Ubi Franklin (Made Men Music Group)

Entertainment

Adekunle Gold (Musician) Beverly Naya (Actress) Davido (Musician) Falz (Musician) Kenny Blaq (Comedian) Kizz Daniel (Musician) Olamide (Musician) Sambasa Nzeribe (Actor) Simi (Musician) Wizkid (Musician)

Law & Governance

Abdullateef Olasubomi Abdul (Lawyer) Adamu Garba (Politician) Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan (FOR LEKAN BAMIDELE & CO) Bashir Ahmad (PA - President of Nigeria) Chidera Okolie (Lawyer) Chike Ukaegbu (Presidential Candidate) George Ugwuja (APC) Ikechukwu Uzoma (United Nations) Ossai Ovie Success (PA - Governor, Delta State) Tonye Rex Idaminabo (ADC Candidate)

Leadership & Civil Society

Bello Bala Shagari (National Youth Council) Japheth J Omojuwa (Activist) Michael Ajayi (Enactus Nigeria) Niniola Soleye (Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) Health Trust) Oluwaseun Ologun Williams (ECOWAS Youth Council) Samson Itodo (Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement) seun Oluyemi (Y! Productions) Seun Onigbinde (BudgIT) Uwabor Joshua (Nigeria Entrepreneurs Awards) Zuriel Oduwole

Lifestyle

Adenike O. Adebayo (Blogger) Adetola Anita Adetoye (Beauty Consultant) Ereme Abraham (Social Media Influencer) Fola David (Painter) Joyce Jacob (Joyce Jacob Beauty) Nancy Isime (Model) Olori Supergal (Blogger) Tolani Alli (Photographer) Tomi Adeyemi (Author) Victor Ebiye (Social Media Influencer)

Media

Adeola Fayehun (Keeping It Real With Adeola) Adesewa Josh (OAP) Eromo Egbejule (The Africa Report) Idia Aisien (OAP) Maria Okanrende (OAP) Moet Abebe (OAP) Osagie Alonge (Pulse Nigeria) Osi Suave (OAP) Rosemary Ajuka (OAP) Tisan Bako (OAP)

Personal Development & Academia

Alex Iheanacho (Money Sense Africa) Collins CK Chiemezie (The MADE Woman Foundation) Grace Ihejiamaizu (iKapture Networks) Ife Durosinmi – Etti (Author) Joseph Agunbiade (Univelcity) Olasupo Abideen (Brain Builders International) Rahmon Ojukotola (Rahmon Ojukotola Foundation) Teslim Opemipo Omipidan (OldNaija.com) Tobi Obasa (Davtonlearn) Tope Ogunsemo (Krystal Digital)

Science & Technology

Adeoye Ojo (Sureremit) Oluwatobi Oyinlola (IoT Evangelist) Chris Kwekowe (Slate Cube) Dr. Moses Enokela (SonoCare) Elo Umeh (Terragon Group) Iyinoluwa ABOYEJI (Flutterwave) Nkechi Okwuone (Code for Nigeria) Silas Adekunle (Reach Robotics) Tunde Kehinde (Lidya) Victor Ugo (Mentally Aware)

Social Enterprise & Philanthropy

Abimbola Omotoyosi Ogunmekan (WarriorStory.ng) Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin (Pearl Africa Foundation) Adepeju Jaiyeoba (Brown Button Foundation) Bukola Bolarinwa (Sickle Cell Aid Foundation) Busari Bisayo (Project One Productions) Hauwa Ojeifo (She Writes Woman) JohnBosco Onunkwo (JohnBosco Onunkwo Foundation) Vivian Sonny-Nsirim (Young Moms Support Initiative) Wadi Ben-Hirki (Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation) Williams Uchemba (Williams Uchemba Foundation)

Sports

Ahmed Musa Alex Iwobi Evelyn Akhator Kelechi Iheanacho Mikel Obi Odunayo Adekuoroye Oluwatobiloba Amusan Quadri Aruna Simidele Adeagbo Victor Moses

The 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians initiative is spearheaded by Avance Media in partnership with Jagari Designs, COSDEF Group, 1000 African Voices, My Naija Naira, Cliq Africa, VIPI State & WatsUp TV

