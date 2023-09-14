ADVERTISEMENT
20 dead, 36 injured in auto-crashes in 2 weeks - Kogi FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander described the fatalities as very worrisome and unfortunate, considering the efforts of the corps to reduce road crashes on highways.

Corps Commander Samuel Oyedeji, Kogi Sector Commander, FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday that the fatalities were from three separate accidents.

Oyedeji described the fatalities within just two weeks as very worrisome and unfortunate, considering the efforts of the corps to reduce road crashes on highways.

The sector commander explained that the most worrisome was the accident of Sept. 3 that left 12 killed and 6 injured, when an 18 seater Toyota Hiace bus collided with a Howo Sono Truck along Obajana – Lokoja road.

The dead victims were given mass burial at the Central Mosque Obajana, while the injured were taken to First Nation Orthopedic Hospital Zariagi for medical attention.

“The property of the victims and the vehicle are in custody of Police (MTD) at Obajana Police Division.

“On Sept 10, we had a lone accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus, which left five persons dead and 15 injured at Zango, close to Chukwumereje Roundabout within Lokoja metropolis.

“Just on Sept. 13, three persons lost their lives again while 15 were injured at Omoko village along Abujai-Lokoja road where another Toyota Hiace bus lost control and crashed at around 10:30 am,” he said.

The FRSC Commander said that joint rescue patrol teams of Abaji, Zebra 16 Abaji and Zebra 13 Gegu, were at Wednesday’s accident scene and rescued the 15 injured victims. According to him, the injured were rushed to General Hospital, Abaji and Ayaura Comprehensive Hospital, Abaji,

He said that the three corpses were deposited at the mortuary of Abaji General Hospital. Oyedeji, who attributed the causes of the accidents to speeding, overloading and poor vehicle maintenance culture by motorists, called for caution to stop the carnage and save the lives of innocent citizens.

He further advised motorists to stop night journeys and ensure strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations, to avoid unnecessary road crashes on highways.

