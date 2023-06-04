The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him TB Joshua was firm and stern, in ensuring that things are done right.

Controversial Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua, dies aged 57
Controversial Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua, dies aged 57

Recommended articles

The faithful, spoke against the backdrop of two-year anniversary of the death of TB Joshua, said that the late SCOAN founder, exhibited love of the early apostles while in the common room as recorded in the scriptures.

It was a kind of love, where communal living and care for one another was promoted to make the society peaceful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the Prophet died on June 5, few days before his 60th birthday, after prophesying his eminent death days before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spokesman of SCOAN, Pastor Dare Adejumo, described the late Prophet as the humblest human being I have ever come across.

According to him TB Joshua was firm and stern, in ensuring that things are done right.

Even in his moment of severity, you will still find love encapsulated. You cannot offend him.

“He is extra sensitive with propulsively radiating wisdom, unfathomable knowledge of life, charming and a paragon of magnetically illuminating character.

“He was completely acidic to vanity, envy, jealousy, human comparison, imitation, vulgarity and wanton desires.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He described them as one of those ‘foolish things’ not to be entertained for a moment in one’s life.

“TB Joshua was a divinely self-made man. Here was a man with little elementary education. Yet with your degrees, prodigy of erudition and western exposures, you will be humbled by the self discovery of your personal hollowness or quasi emptiness when you sit to discuss or share a view with him,” he said.

He said that Joshua was a shying rustic village man but an attestation of God’s Omniscient, Omnipresent, Omnipotent and greatness that lies in simplicity.

Obinna Amaefula said that the late Prophet left a legacy of love sustainability as his followers have keyed into his objective to offer help and render voluntary services to people.

“I have been a member of the church for nine years, my association with the church has rekindled in me the spirit to give and care for others in order to receive more from God."

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking on the anniversary, Abosede Lawal said that the love as epitomised by the late preacher would for years to come pave ways for the body and individual faithful.

Lawal urged other people, especially men of God, to emulate the posture of the late preacher to win souls for God.

NAN reports that Joshua’s earthly ministry was characterised with giving to the needy, healing the sick and raising people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde seeks review of Supreme Court’s judgment to pay ₦3.4bn debt to LGs

Makinde seeks review of Supreme Court’s judgment to pay ₦3.4bn debt to LGs

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments

30 killed as armed men invade Sokoto community

30 killed as armed men invade Sokoto community

NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

Attack on Yahaya Bello’s convoy political, Natasha alleges

Attack on Yahaya Bello’s convoy political, Natasha alleges

NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

Cleric admonishes Nigerians on post-election healing

Cleric admonishes Nigerians on post-election healing

Ohanaeze asks Igbo lawmakers to apply discretion in voting NASS leaders

Ohanaeze asks Igbo lawmakers to apply discretion in voting NASS leaders

You owe Jonathan, Obi, Okonjo-Iweala apology - Peterside tells 2012 subsidy removal critics

You owe Jonathan, Obi, Okonjo-Iweala apology - Peterside tells 2012 subsidy removal critics

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The EFCC paraded the suspects in Kaduna [EFCC]

EFCC arrests TikTok-famous musician, 31 others over alleged internet fraud

Image of a shop

Woman and her 2 daughters found d*ad in a shop

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

Final year student Bolt driver killed in Calabar

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Legendary Ghanaian author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is dead