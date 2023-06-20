ADVERTISEMENT
2 scavengers docked for allegedly stealing 815 pieces of blocks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the complainant, Jamilu Mohammed of Malali Kaduna, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on June 18.

Hassan, 20 and Adebayo, 22, are charged with joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

According to the Leo, the defendants and two others now at large, on June 10 trespassed into the complainant’s block industry at Malali with a wheelbarrow each and stole 815 pieces of nine-inched stone-dust blocks valued at N285,250.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were caught and handed over to the police by some members of vigilante group while in the process of committing the crime.

Leo added that the when the defendants were arrested the two others escaped, however, 145 pieces of the blocks were recovered from the defendants.

When the charges were read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted them bail in the sum of ₦‎200,000 each with one reasonable surety each who must be residents within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate ordered that each surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government

Emmanuel adjourned the case until to July 18, for hearing.

