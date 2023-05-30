The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men st*b 13-year-old boy to d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were said to have stabbed the teenager, leaving him in a pool of blood, over the ownership of rubber slippers.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the teenager was stabbed to death over rubber slipper ownership in the late hours of Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Iganmu under the Bridge in Lagos.

Disclosing the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects fled the crime scene immediately after committing the crime, adding that the Ijora Badia Police Division got the information from a concerned member of the public that some youths were mobilising to cause mayhem in the Iganmu area.

His words: “Information at the scene indicated that the victim was allegedly stabbed by two boys over a minor issue concerning ownership of rubber slippers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was also gathered that the suspects escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

“A credible intelligence was emplaced which led to the arrest of the duo of Ahmed, 28, and Umaru Abubakar, 18.

“The victim was examined and a deep hole suspected to be injuries sustained from stabbing was seen on the right side of his chest. He was immediately rushed to the Ajeromi General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“However, he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. His corpse was evacuated to the Yaba General Hospital for preservation and autopsy.”

The police spokesman said the scene was photographed, while suspects were taken to the station for interrogation, where they confessed to the crime.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We now challenge presidents, it's sweeter – Datti Baba-Ahmed brags

We now challenge presidents, it's sweeter – Datti Baba-Ahmed brags

President Tinubu resumes work at Aso Villa office

President Tinubu resumes work at Aso Villa office

Ooni of Ife sends message to President Tinubu

Ooni of Ife sends message to President Tinubu

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Petrol queues resurface, marketers sell ₦350 per litre

Petrol queues resurface, marketers sell ₦350 per litre

EFCC, DSS fight over shared office building in Lagos

EFCC, DSS fight over shared office building in Lagos

Court convicts Osun hotelier after finding him guilty of k*lling OAU ex-student

Court convicts Osun hotelier after finding him guilty of k*lling OAU ex-student

Kalu urges Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Kalu urges Tinubu to scrap Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

What will the fight against corruption look like under Tinubu’s government?

What will the fight against corruption look like under Tinubu’s government?

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

Final year student Bolt driver killed in Calabar

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi [PUNCH]

Suspected armed robbers escape with cash in foreign currency in Ogun

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide. [Vanguard]

Ogun student, who lost school fees to gambling, commits suicide

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offence Act 2006 (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Court grants ₦20 million bail to woman accused of stealing ₦2.9 billion