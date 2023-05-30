2 men st*b 13-year-old boy to d*ath

It was gathered that the teenager was stabbed to death over rubber slipper ownership in the late hours of Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Iganmu under the Bridge in Lagos.

Disclosing the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects fled the crime scene immediately after committing the crime, adding that the Ijora Badia Police Division got the information from a concerned member of the public that some youths were mobilising to cause mayhem in the Iganmu area.

His words: “Information at the scene indicated that the victim was allegedly stabbed by two boys over a minor issue concerning ownership of rubber slippers.

“It was also gathered that the suspects escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

“A credible intelligence was emplaced which led to the arrest of the duo of Ahmed, 28, and Umaru Abubakar, 18.

“The victim was examined and a deep hole suspected to be injuries sustained from stabbing was seen on the right side of his chest. He was immediately rushed to the Ajeromi General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“However, he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. His corpse was evacuated to the Yaba General Hospital for preservation and autopsy.”