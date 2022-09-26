2 men arrested for defrauding lady, raping her in uncompleted building

It was gathered that the victim was heading to a destination in Iyana Ipaja when Fisher, who presented himself as a foreign businessman, approached the victim to help him locate a place.

In the course of engaging the lady, Fisher said he visited Nigeria to deliver goods to one of his clients at the address and to collect his outstanding payments.

“But as the girl was trying to help Fisher, Adebayo suddenly came as a neutral person and offered to assist Fisher, whereas they were working together. Adebayo said the address was fake, but started motivating the girl on the need for them to help Fisher.

“Fisher, while lamenting being stranded, claimed that he was in possession of some papers that could be converted to plenty of money but told Adebayo and the girl that he needed money to buy chemicals to convert the papers to money.

“Adebayo quickly dropped N60,000. The girl, who seemed convinced, gave Fisher her gold jewellery and N10,000 and also went to withdraw N65,000 from a nearby ATM and gave it to Fisher, who told Adebayo and the girl to take an oath not to reveal his secret to anyone,” a source familiar with the matter stated.

Fisher reportedly gave the lady a location to meet him the next day after taking an oath.

However, upon arriving the location, the lady was coerced into having sex with one of the suspects.

“Fisher said to prevent both of them from dying, they needed to have sex. He also used the oath they took to threaten them. So, the girl out of fear of dying, followed them to an uncompleted building around 9pm on Majiyagbe Street, Ipaja, where Adebayo had sex with her,” the source added.