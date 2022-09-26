RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 men arrested for defrauding lady, raping her in uncompleted building

Damilare Famuyiwa

One of the suspects presented himself as a businessman who just arrived Nigeria to conclude a transaction, to the victim.

Fraudsters
Fraudsters

One Rotimi Fisher and Sherif Adebayo, have been arrested from their hideout in the Ipaja area of Lagos State, for defrauding and raping a 23-year-old lady.

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the victim was heading to a destination in Iyana Ipaja when Fisher, who presented himself as a foreign businessman, approached the victim to help him locate a place.

In the course of engaging the lady, Fisher said he visited Nigeria to deliver goods to one of his clients at the address and to collect his outstanding payments.

“But as the girl was trying to help Fisher, Adebayo suddenly came as a neutral person and offered to assist Fisher, whereas they were working together. Adebayo said the address was fake, but started motivating the girl on the need for them to help Fisher.

“Fisher, while lamenting being stranded, claimed that he was in possession of some papers that could be converted to plenty of money but told Adebayo and the girl that he needed money to buy chemicals to convert the papers to money.

“Adebayo quickly dropped N60,000. The girl, who seemed convinced, gave Fisher her gold jewellery and N10,000 and also went to withdraw N65,000 from a nearby ATM and gave it to Fisher, who told Adebayo and the girl to take an oath not to reveal his secret to anyone,” a source familiar with the matter stated.

Fisher reportedly gave the lady a location to meet him the next day after taking an oath.

However, upon arriving the location, the lady was coerced into having sex with one of the suspects.

“Fisher said to prevent both of them from dying, they needed to have sex. He also used the oath they took to threaten them. So, the girl out of fear of dying, followed them to an uncompleted building around 9pm on Majiyagbe Street, Ipaja, where Adebayo had sex with her,” the source added.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said Fisher and Adebayo had been charged to court.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, PDP can’t stand ADC in 2023 poll - Kachikwu

APC, PDP can’t stand ADC in 2023 poll - Kachikwu

Nigerians in darkness as national grid collapses for the 8th time in 2022

Nigerians in darkness as national grid collapses for the 8th time in 2022

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

Ado-Odo residents drum support for Tinubu

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Buhari returns to Abuja after outing at UNGA77 in New York

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

Gunman kills 9 in school shooting in Russia

‘Don’t vote for killers’, Jonathan advises Nigerians

‘Don’t vote for killers’, Jonathan advises Nigerians

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

2023: APC postpones inauguration of PCC

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

Gov. Soludo promises speedy intervention on flood victims in Anambra

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The building located on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area collapsed on Friday, September 23, 2022. (Punch)

BREAKING: Another storey building has collapsed in Lagos

How we arrested 10 bullion van robbery suspects – Abia CP (TheWhistlerNG)

Police arrest ex-DSS operative, 9 others for N390m bullion van robbery

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans

BREAKING: Court sentences Evans to 21-year imprisonment for kidnapping