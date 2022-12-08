ADVERTISEMENT
2 killed, 8 others abducted as kidnappers attack Abuja residents

Damilare Famuyiwa

The incident caused panic among FCT residents.

At least, two people have met their untimely death as suspected kidnappers attacked the Extension 2 Relocation, along Arab Road, in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Aside from the deceased, about eight persons, including a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified only as Adenike, were abducted by the invaders.

The assailants were said to have whisked Adenike away from her father’s house in the town.

“Adenike, the landlord’s only daughter who’s currently doing her NYSC, was kidnapped. Seven others were kidnapped alongside Adenike. We’re confused now because several people are also missing,” a community source stated.

An eyewitness, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers were heavily armed, and they shot sporadically on Amilomania Street, after which they later moved to Toyin Street.

We heard gunshots twice when they first stormed a house on Amilonania Street. They’re now on Toyin Street, at the last house by the hill.

“They shot a tailor, Abel, popularly known as Oshodi, and he’s lying down dead. They also shot another male, but we have taken him to the Kubwa General Hospital at Phase 4; he’s unconscious. The gunmen escaped through the hill,” he added.

Giving his account of the invasion, the police command’s spokesperson in FCT, Josephine Adeh said preliminary investigation revealed that around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the armed criminals entered the estate and shot two people — one Abel, popularly known as Oshodi, and one Abdulwahab.

According to Adeh, the gunmen, while fleeing the scene, left with four victims, possibly to enable them to evade arrest by the approaching police response team deployed in the area for quick intervention.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

